JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 42,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 62,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $459.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $152.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

