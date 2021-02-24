JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 10th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,074,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $517,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPM stock opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $152.31. The stock has a market cap of $459.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

