Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.34, but opened at C$0.39. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 4,285 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their price target on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

