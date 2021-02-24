Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 134.3% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

