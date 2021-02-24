Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report $5.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.05 billion to $23.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.03 billion to $24.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 180,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $56.83.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

