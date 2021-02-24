Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) (JLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) (ASX:JLG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.38.

Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX)

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia. The company operates through Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other segments. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency household repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

