John D. Cohn Sells 8,242 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director John D. Cohn sold 8,242 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $951,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,543.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WWD stock opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

