John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

JBT stock opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

