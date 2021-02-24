John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JBT traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.06. 281,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,217. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $144.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.58.

JBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

