John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Increases Dividend to $2.50 Per Share

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $93.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

