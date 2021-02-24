Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,720 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 546.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 39.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. 9,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,561. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

