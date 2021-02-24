Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $498.54 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $498,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 374,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.68. 45,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

