Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.88. 267,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,155,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $673.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

