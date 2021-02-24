Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 284,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. 6,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

