Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Welltower Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Welltower stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Welltower by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Welltower by 51.0% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.