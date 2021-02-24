James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JHX opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $32.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

