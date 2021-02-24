J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,512. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

