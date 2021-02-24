IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. IWG has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

