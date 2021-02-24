Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.55 EPS.

Shares of ITRI opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

