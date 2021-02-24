Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.03

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.03 and last traded at $111.39, with a volume of 18210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Itron alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 286.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Itron by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Itron by 492.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Itron by 58.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.