Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 3,563,562 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563,562 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco accounts for approximately 8.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $131,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $144,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $4,311,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $50,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 1,905,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,783,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBD. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

