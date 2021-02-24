iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.03

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.03 and last traded at $135.03, with a volume of 12733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.99.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.