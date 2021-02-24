iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

