iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $16,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 124,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 44,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 616,070 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

