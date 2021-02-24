iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.13

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.13 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 1158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,128,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,697,000 after buying an additional 297,366 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,997,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,645,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

