iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $316.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,895. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.39 and a 200 day moving average of $261.99. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

