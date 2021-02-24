iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 496.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

