iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Lessened by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

IXN opened at $309.27 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.68.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

