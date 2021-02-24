iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Position Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

