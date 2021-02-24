iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises 2.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 491,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,108,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,169,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,852,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,591,000.

IGM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.66. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,388. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $382.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.73.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

