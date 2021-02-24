iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.27

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.27 and last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 170076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,635,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $91,034,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

