iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $139,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $392.06. The stock had a trading volume of 189,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

