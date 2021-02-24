iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,439.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000.

IEFA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,983,420 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41.

