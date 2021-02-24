iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

