iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $214.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.27.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of IRTC stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $159.12. 7,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,953. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -81.39 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $286.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.44.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $1,256,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,750. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $297,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

