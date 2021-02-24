IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.07. 15,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,359. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 209.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

