Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.35 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Shares of CSR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $920.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

