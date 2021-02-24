Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,141 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,942% compared to the typical volume of 73 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $53,293,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,982,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,996,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,602,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

