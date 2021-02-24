Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,323 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 2,529 call options.

CDEV opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 6.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

