Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,087 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 put options.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Altice USA by 40.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

ATUS opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

