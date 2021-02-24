Investors Buy High Volume of Ebix Call Options (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,737 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical volume of 456 call options.

EBIX stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ebix by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ebix by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

