Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,587 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,648% compared to the typical daily volume of 148 call options.

Shares of SBS opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

