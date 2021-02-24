Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sharp (SHCAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sharp (OTCMKTS: SHCAY):

2/18/2021 – Sharp was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2021 – Sharp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/9/2021 – Sharp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. "

2/3/2021 – Sharp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – Sharp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Sharp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Sharp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SHCAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 15,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.35. Sharp Co. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

