Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 185,899 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 418,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84,959 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 236,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares during the period.

VRIG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. 70,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

