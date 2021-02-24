Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $318.65. 2,366,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,648,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.