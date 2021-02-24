Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.31

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 163209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 21.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after buying an additional 342,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

