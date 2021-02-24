Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

