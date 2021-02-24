Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.50

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 6671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 473.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,260 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 227,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 84,846 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 84,314 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

