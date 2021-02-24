Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.810-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.92 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,169. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $411.09.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

