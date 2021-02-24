Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.810-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.92 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,169. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.38.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
