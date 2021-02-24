Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Sells $107,309.50 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITCI opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 79,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

